Instacart to hire 300,000 ‘full-service shoppers’ to meet new demand

Instacart employee Monica Ortega checks her cellphone for orders while picking up groceries from a supermarket for delivery on March 19, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Instacart plans to hire 300,000 full-service shoppers to meet the increasing demand for grocery deliveries. This would effectively double the company’s current workforce.

These “full-service shoppers”are similar to Uber drivers and are treated as independent contractors.

As millions of people are staying at home in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 companies offering delivery services like Instacart and Amazon are adding workers to help supply the growing demands of the public.