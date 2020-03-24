Instacart to hire 300,000 ‘full-service shoppers’ to meet new demand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Instacart plans to hire 300,000 full-service shoppers to meet the increasing demand for grocery deliveries. This would effectively double the company’s current workforce.
These “full-service shoppers”are similar to Uber drivers and are treated as independent contractors.
As millions of people are staying at home in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19 companies offering delivery services like Instacart and Amazon are adding workers to help supply the growing demands of the public.