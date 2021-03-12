Instead of coloring the beer green for St. Patrick’s Day, Budweiser will brew ‘green’

ST. LOUIS – This year for St. Patrick’s Day, Budweiser is going green in a different way.
The company has pledged “enough Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equivalent to cover the estimated electricity needed to brew every beer in the US for one day.
The RECs cover all Budweiser beer and their competitors.
Budweiser is working on their Green Electricity Beer Bar initiative to brew all beers in the US with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. The company has committed to “sharing knowledge and resources, like unused renewable energy credits (from 2022 till 2030), with the industry, reinvesting in breweries that ‘commit to’ and ‘demonstrate progress in’ achieving this goal.”