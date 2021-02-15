COVID conspiracy shows vast reach of Chinese disinformation

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, biological science specialists, background, wear biosafety protective clothing for handling viral diseases at U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md. On March 9, 2020, a public WeChat account called “Happy Reading List” reposted an essay claiming the U.S. military created SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at a lab in Fort Detrick and loosed it in China during the Military World Games, an international competition for military athletes, held in Wuhan in October 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BRUSSELS (AP) — An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China, the U.S., Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As rhetoric from leading U.S. Republicans intensified, China went on the offensive, launching what may be its first truly global digital disinformation campaign.

China used its growing presence on Twitter and Facebook to seed and spread disinformation that coursed through tens of thousands of accounts with hundreds of millions of followers in dozens of languages.

By ERIKA KINETZ, Associated Press