Harry and Meghan to lose their Canadian security

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will lose their Canadian security when they step back as senior members of the royal family next month, the country's government has said.

Canadian police have been assisting with the pair’s security arrangements over the past few months, while they have spent time in the country.

But once they begin the new chapter of their lives on March 31 those arrangements will end, according to a statement issued by the Canadian Office of the Minister of Public Safety.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” the agency said in a statement.

“The (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” the statement said.

A royal source told CNN they don’t comment on security matters.

The couple plan to split their time between Canada and the UK when they complete the complex process of extracting themselves from the British institution.

Meghan lived in Canada while filming the TV series “Suits,” which she left before marrying Harry in 2018.

The decision by the pair to step back as senior royals led to a series of crisis talks within the royal family. It was eventually agreed that they would begin a 12-month transition period on March 31 as they settle into their new lives.

Harry is currently back in the UK, carrying out his final public engagements as a royal. Meghan is due to join him in the coming days.