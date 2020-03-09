Italy imposes nationwide travel restrictions to contain coronavirus

A completely empty fondamenta della Misericordia is seen on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a “national emergency” due to the coronavirus outbreak and imposed quarantines on the Lombardy and Veneto regions, which contain roughly a quarter of the country’s population. Italy has the highest number of cases and fatalities in Europe. The movements in and out are allowed only for work reasons, health reasons proven by a medical certificate.The justifications for the movements needs to be certified with a self-declaration by filling in forms provided by the police forces in charge of the checks. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)

MILAN (AP) – Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Conte said Monday night a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate they need to work, have health conditions or other limited legitimate reasons to travel outside their home areas.

He said the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and like those imposed northern Italy on Sunday will be in place until April 3.

Pubs had been closed in northern Italy, with eateries and cafes also ordered to close at dusk. Now that crackdown is extended to the entire country.

By COLLEEN BARRY and ANTONIO CALANNI, Associated Press