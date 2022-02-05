Olympic Updates: China’s first gold draws cheers downtown

China’s first gold medal drew cheers from city residents gathered at a downtown shopping district.

China won its first event of the 2022 Winter Olympics with a victory in short track speedskating’s mixed team relay. Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel of Italy by .016 seconds — or half a skate blade — to claim gold.

“It was thrilling. I was very excited and was filled with all kinds of emotions as I watched the Chinese team approach the finish step by step. This is the glory that belongs to China,” said Beijing resident Cheng Hongwei, who stopped to watch the final when he found out it was being aired on a big screen in Wangfujing, a busy shopping area in central Beijing.

The live broadcast attracted dozens of pedestrians to stop by and cheer for Chinese athletes, including Olympic enthusiasts and people who said they hadn’t followed winter sports very closely.

“It’s great stimulation and incomparable delight for everyone. We have gradually earned our place in the history of Olympics. It’s a very exciting thing to see the Chinese national flag being raised again, and I’m very proud as a Chinese,” said Jolin Li, whose 7-year-old daughter is a huge fan of the Winter Games.

Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei joined Wu for the historic victory. The small number of Chinese fans at Capital Indoor Arena cheered and waved tiny flags.

The results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race. Canada was penalized for pushing from behind and causing contact with Hungary.

China was the favorite coming in, having led the World Cup standings this season.