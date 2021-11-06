The Latest: GOP, Democratic lawmakers visit climate talks

US Senators, Kirsten Gillibrand, Debbie Stabenow, Tammy Baldwin, Jeff Merkley and John Curtis, from left, hold a meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland’s biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:

GLASGOW (AP) — Glasgow became the site of a rare event Saturday — a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation attending a climate summit.

Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, led the Republican and Democratic group to climate talks. Participating lawmakers said it marked interest by Republican lawmakers on climate issues, and what they said was a bipartisan commitment on climate.

Republican Rep. John Curtis of Utah drew laughter from the audience at an Atlantic Council panel Saturday by playing up the novelty of GOP lawmakers coming to spend time with thousands of ardent climate advocates.

“My name is John Curtis, and I’m a Republican. And I’m here” at a climate summit, said Curtis, the chairman of a conservative conservation coalition in the U.S. Congress.

Coons is a co-chairperson of a bipartisan Senate climate group. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, was among more than a half-dozen Republican lawmakers expected at the summit.

Since the 2018 mid-term election in which Democrats won seats on climate issues, Republican lawmakers have largely stopped publicly challenging the science establishing that the burning of coal and petroleum is the primary cause of global warming.

Lawmakers in the delegation said growing numbers of Republicans in Congress want to work to slow climate change, although the Republicans and Democrats often have different ideas on the tactics, including on the role of government regulations.