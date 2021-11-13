US climate envoy backs draft climate deal

GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has expressed support for the draft climate agreement under consideration at the U.N. summit in Glasgow.

Kerry told conference participants on Saturday that while every country would be uncomfortable with some part of a possible deal, “we all know the adage of negotiations: you can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. And this is good. It is a powerful statement.”

He said climate change was an issue that allowed countries like the United States and China to rise above disagreements on other matters and come together for the common good.

He said: “Not everyone in public life…gets to make choices about life and death. Not everyone gets to make choices that actually affect an entire planet. We here are privileged today to do exactly that.”

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — India’s environment minister sought to block efforts to include references to phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies in a deal proposed at this year’s U.N. climate summit.

Bhupender Yadav told negotiators on Saturday that there was no consensus on key issues and blamed “unsustainable lifestyles and wasteful consumption patterns” in rich countries for causing global warming.

He said developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels.”

European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans responded shortly after by warning that negotiators were “at risk of stumbling in this marathon a couple of meters before reaching the finish line.”

“For heaven’s sake, don’t kill this moment,” Timmermans said. “Please embrace this text so that we bring hope to the hearts of our children and grandchildren.”