ST. LOUIS – Are you prepared to take a trip into “The Darkness”? This St. Louis haunted house is opening at the end of the month and ranked as the fourth scariest haunted house in America.



Hauntedworld Magazine recently announced America’s Scariest Haunted Houses of 2022. This year, The Darkness celebrates its 29th Year of Fear with a total renovation.

This will make The Darkness even longer and scarier than before.

The renovated haunted house includes several new attractions. One renovation is a new floor that makes “The Darkness” a two-floor attraction. Terror Vision 3D, Monster Museum, and the new five-minute escape room are new for customers.

Other top haunted houses:

Hells Gate in Lockport, Ill., opening at the end of this month, is ranked third. This is the only haunted house in Chicagoland that is based in the woods. This attraction has 40 rooms and more than 150 live actors.

13th Gate in Baton Rouge, LA, opening at the end of this month, is ranked second. Visitors can adventure through 13 nightmarish realms.

The Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, PA, which opens at the end of this month, ranks first. This haunted house is based on an old asylum and is known to be one of the most haunted places in America.