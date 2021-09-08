Investigation into fatal I-55 shooting closing highway for hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash on an interstate this morning. One of the victims died at the scene. Southbound I-55 will be closed for hours as investigators work on this case.

Southbound I-55 is closed near Lindbergh to Mattis Road. The ramp from southbound I-270 to I-55 is also closed. There is police activity in the area. The road is expected to be closed until around 8:30 am.

FOX 2 reporter Jason Maxwell is on the scene. He says that a shooting led to an accident on I-55 near Butler Hill Road.

Police found two people injured in a cab on the highway when they arrived at around 3:00 am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim is suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

A semi-truck driver named Nathaniel witnessed the aftermath of the shooting. He says that a cab was sitting in the middle of the highway this morning. A pick-up truck whizzed past his vehicle and rear-ended the cab.

Nathaniel checked on the driver of the pick-up and says that he was bleeding. The truck driver then went over to check on the cab. The driver told him that he and the passenger had been shot. He called 911 for help.

The driver of the cab was in pain and asked for help. He did not say what led up to the shooting. But, the passenger of the cab died after the shooting.

EMERGENCY VEHICLES

I-55 SB ON RAMP FROM LINDBERGH BLVD

BE PREPARED TO STOP

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 8:27 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) September 8, 2021

EXIT CLOSED

I-255 WB TO I-55 SB

USE ALT ROUTE

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 8:26 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) September 8, 2021

55 south near Mattie Rd shut down because of a accident/ Shooting. pic.twitter.com/VkeQomi6vg — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 8, 2021