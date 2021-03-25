Investigation launched after St. Louis woman found dead at Cancun resort

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A spring break tragedy in Mexico has taken the life of a woman from the St. Louis area.

It happened Wednesday at the Now Jade Riviera, located about 25 miles south of Cancun.

Three seniors from Lafayette High School and their mothers spoke to FOX 2 after they had just returned from the resort where their vacation took a sudden, terrifying turn.

As one of the students put it, it had been the trip of a lifetime. The students and their mothers said the resort had a large group from at least three St. Louis-area high schools: Lafayette, Eureka, and Kirkwood. Everything was like they dreamed until the three students happened to walk by a woman’s body.

“Going into the trip we were like, ‘This is going to be the best time of our lives. It’s going to be awesome.’ I don’t think we ever imagined the worst things that could have happened, that we could be involved with it. We could see it. It’s really scary,” said student McKenzie O’Neal.

She was apparently the mother of a St. Louis-area student who had fallen from a fourth-floor room. Their mothers later saw a room door covered with crime tape.

This was all in a different part of the resort from where they were staying.

A spokeswoman for the US State Department confirmed the death of a US citizen near Cancun and offered sincerest condolences to the woman’s family.

The three students and their mothers sent their prayers and condolences, as well.

“You could see the looks on people’s faces. It was truly heartbreaking. Again, you never know what to expect. In the snap of your fingers, something could be gone,” said Lafayette senior Ava Scaglione.

“We all just need to be aware of our surroundings, be very cautious now,” Lexi Basler said.

The state department spokeswoman reminded US residents of the ongoing travel advisory in Mexico, which urges people to exercise increased caution due to crime. It says: “Criminal activity and violence, including homicide, occur throughout the state. Most homicides appear to be targeted; however, criminal organization assassinations and turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by US citizens. Bystanders have been injured or killed in shooting incidents.”

The spokeswoman would provide no further details on whether this was an accidental death or something else but said the state department was are closely monitoring the investigation of local authorities in Mexico into the cause of death.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News