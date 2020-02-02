Investigation of 19-year-old's murder in Cahokia continues, three subjects in custody

CAHOKIA – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing their murder investigation of 19-year-old Dexter L. Byrd of Cahokia.

The Major Case Squad has taken three person of interest into custody and are actively looking for others. These persons of interest were located based on information the Squad obtained during their investigation.

The identities of the three subjects are not being released at this point. The subjects are being questioned concerning their knowledge or involvement in the death of Mr. Byrd.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).