Investigation underway after fire set at Jennings resale shop

JENNINGS, Mo. - An investigation is underway after a store in Jennings was broken into and then caught fire.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. at the This That & The Other Resale located at 6814 W. Florissant Ave.

According to the Riverview fire chief, a bottle was thrown through the front door of the business. A patch of carpet in the center of the store lobby caught fire, the fire chief said.

The damage was described as moderate and was mostly from the smoke.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.