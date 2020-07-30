Investigation underway: Collinsville officer shoots teen at Collinsville High School

Collinsville, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in an officer involved shooting Wednesday at 9:14 p.m. at Collinsville High School.

The preliminary investigation found that officers with the Collinsville Police Department responded to the high school after a person called 911 and hung up.

When officers arrived at the high school they found the teenager who was pointing a weapon at them. Then an officer fired a shot at the teen. The boy was then taken to a St. Louis hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The investigation is ongoing.