CAHOKIA, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a house fire that broke out in Cahokia overnight.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Garrison Avenue near Falling Springs Road. An initial investigation shows the fire to be suspicious in nature

Police say, earlier this week, someone set fire to the homeowner’s barbershop in east St. Louis.

Also this week, someone fired shots into the house in Cahokia.

It remains under investigation at this time.

No one was injured.

Early morning House Fire—7600blk of Water St Lou – Abandoned 1-1/2 story frame building; fully involved. Exposure building on Side B. Defensive fire attack underway.

The main body of fire has been knocked down. No injuries immediately reported. pic.twitter.com/eANbwPYLCi — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 9, 2020