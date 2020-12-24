Investigators search for cause of Collinsville house fire

ST. LOUIS – Investigators are looking for the cause of a house fire in Collinsville.

That fire started at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. It was on University Street near Collinsville Road.

A neighbor told FOX 2 she believes the house was vacant.

