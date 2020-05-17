Breaking News
Investigators: Woman gave birth at work, left baby to drown

MILAN, Mo. – A woman who gave birth in the bathroom of a Missouri meatpacking plant has been charged in her newborn son’s drowning death. Makuya Kambamba is jailed without bond. The 28-year-old Kirksville woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. KTVO-TV reports that investigators said in court documents that Kambamba knowingly allowed her son to drown in a toilet after giving birth at the restroom at a Smithfield Foods plant where she works.

