iPhone video captures Maryland Heights Community Center shooter after first shot

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A witness to Monday night’s shooting captured the suspect on video.

Sasha Kondratyeva was on the treadmill when she says she heard a loud bang, followed by screams. She ran over to see what was happening and started recording from above with her iPhone.

The 5-second video shows the 30-year-old suspect walking away after killing his coworker.

“I saw the guy walking with the gun,” Kondratyeva said. “I saw the people in the reception area they were ducking and underneath their desks.”

As the shooter walked away, you can see what appears to be a gun in his left hand. He walks by two people in the lobby, who seem to be unaware of the danger.

Kondratyeva described how it was at first unclear what was happening.

“What was interesting is the guy seemed like he had an employee shirt on and as I was talking to a staff member next to me, I was like, ‘Do you know him? Does he work here?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I know him!’” she said.

“About a minute after that we heard five or six shots, just pow-pow-pow-pow-pow-pow and that’s when everybody just started screaming and just running and seeing where we could see available to hide.”

She wrote on Facebook: “They are shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center right now. Currently hiding in the closet in one of the fitness rooms. Please pray for us.”

Kondratyeva said, “I was like okay, I guess this is my last Facebook post I’m going to make.”

About 30 minutes later, she said police escorted her past the crime scene where she took a photo of a blood trail in the lobby and videos of police escorting them to safety.

“I keep replaying it in my head, just the same thing over and over,” Kondratyeva said.

Kondratyeva spoke with us during a lunch break at her work on Tuesday. She said she did not take the day off in hopes of forgetting what she lived Monday night.