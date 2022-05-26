WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, May 25, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced they added a new feature to its online tool “Where’s My Refund?” that allows taxpayers to check the status of not only their current tax year refund but their two previous year’s refunds as well.

Previously, “Where’s My Refund?” only displayed the status of the most recently filed tax return within the past two tax years.

“Where’s My Refund?” is a tool that allows taxpayers to track their refund through three stages; return received, refund approved, and refund sent. The tool is updated once a day, usually overnight, and gives taxpayers a projected refund issuance date as soon as it’s approved.

Taxpayers can start checking the status of their refund using “Where’s My Refund?” within 24 hours after e-filing the tax year 2021 return, three or four days after e-filing the tax year 2019 or 2020 return and/or four weeks after mailing a return.

To check the status of any of the three most recent tax years, you can go to the IRS website or download the IRS app. You will need your social security number or ITIN, filing status, and expected refund amount from the originally filed tax return for the tax year you’re checking.

You can also check by calling the refund hotline at 800-829-1954. The information available to those calling will be limited to their 2021 tax return. The IRS says you should call them only if: it’s been 21 days or more since you e-filed, it’s been more than 6 weeks since you mailed your paper return, and “Where’s My Refund?” says the IRS can provide more information to you over the phone.

The IRS would like to remind taxpayers that having an online account is the best option for finding their prior-year adjusted gross income, balance due, or other types of account information.

For more information about checking the status of your tax refund, click here.