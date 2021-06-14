Is America’s best new Italian restaurant in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – America’s best new Italian restaurant is in St. Louis. That is the headline of an article appearing on Forbes.com. The Don Alfonso’s new Midwestern home is in the renovated Ritz-Carlton St. Louis. Food writer Katie Kelly Bell says the food and atmosphere will transport you.

The restaurant opened in March and features a menu inspired by restaurateur Mario Iaccarino’s grandmother. His family operates the highly acclaimed Don Alfonso 1890 in Italy. This is his first restaurant in the United States.

You can find ziti or lasagna on the menu but there are also vegan anti-aging soups and wood-fired pizzas. The lunch and dinner menus feature Mediterranean dishes that tell a story of his family and heritage.

St. Louis has a rather long history with high-quality Italian food. It is also the home to one of the last “Little Italy” neighborhoods in the United States. An award-winning documentary was just produced about The Hill in 2020. The area also features many highly regarded restaurants.

So, how does Don Alfonso compare? See for yourself. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day except Mondays.