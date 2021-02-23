Is LinkedIn down? Outages widely reported

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The social media platform LinkedIn appears to be down internationally. A chart from the website downdetector.com shows that the number of reported outages is spiking Tuesday afternoon. Most users are reporting problems with the website and others are saying that they can’t log in.

LinkedIn is an app and a website that focuses on social media for employers, job seekers, and business news. It launched in 2003 and is mainly used for professional networking.

“Some members may be experiencing an issue with accessing LinkedIn on mobile and desktop. We’re working on this as we speak and will provide updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience!” states a tweet from LinkedIn Help.

Naturally, people took to Twitter to share their take on the outage. Here are some of their posts:

Somebody at Linkedin right now … pic.twitter.com/f1MOOdQ4N3 — Diederik Decroix (@dArchief) February 23, 2021

LinkedIn not working *opens Twitter* confirms that LinkedIn is not working pic.twitter.com/CY11ECN4hC — Lauren Medina (@laurenaissa) February 23, 2021

Universe is telling me to give myself a break from #LinkedIn. Onto other work. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/etlIutT0Zt — Chase Uribe (He, Him, His) (@chaseuribe) February 23, 2021