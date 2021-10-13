Is Target coming to Midtown St. Louis? Plans offer clues

Pier Property Group has filed plans with the city of St. Louis for a mixed use project that could include a Target store in Midtown. Courtesy: St. Louis Development Corporation

ST. LOUIS-Rumors of ‘big box’ retail interest in coming to the city of St. Louis have ebbed and flowed in recent years, but it appears one of them is moving forward with plans to put a store in Midtown.

Plans filed with the St. Louis Development Corporation have identified Target as a potential tenant in a mixed-use project designed at Grand and Papin.

A spokesman for the Pier Property Group, the developer for the project, declined comment. A message seeking comment from Target has not been returned.

The project was first reported by City Scene STL.

Target has one other location within the city limits at 4255 Hampton.