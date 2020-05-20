Is the XFL coming back? League looking at reinstating St. Louis Dome lease

ST. LOUIS – The founder of the XFL may be trying to tackle creditors to buy back the league. Dan Kaplan with The Athletic reported Vince McMahon appears to be trying to buy the XFL out of Deleware bankruptcy court.

The article also says the XFL president has called venues in St. Louis venue and Seattle about reinstating lease agreements. A representative for the Dome, where the BattleHawks played, confirmed the league president reached out about venue.

The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule.

In April, the league canceled the rest of the season and filed for bankruptcy in Delaware. The XFL said the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis was part of the reason for the bankruptcy filing.

The article also says the bankruptcy move was just a financial ploy by McMahon to ride out the pandemic without paying the costs of opreating the league.

https://twitter.com/KaplanSportsBiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1262902357261799425&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fkmox.radio.com%2Farticles%2Fnews%2Fxfl-asks-st-louis-to-reinstate-lease-agreement

From last night ICYMI: a startling, possible development in the XFL saga. Was the bankruptcy just a cost saving, stalling tactic by Vince McMahon? https://t.co/HJvuhgj7D1 — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) May 20, 2020