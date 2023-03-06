ST. LOUIS – Fans of social media are having a hard time accessing Twitter. The website Down Detector is getting thousands of reports of service outages. Many of the reports started coming in at around 10:30 a.m. CST.

If you can access Twitter then you may notice a interesting hashtag, #TwitterDown. Users are joking that people are noticing that Twitter is down and trying to send tweets about it.

NetBlocks, a website that tracks cybersecurity and digital governance, reports that:

“Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users, also impacting image and video content; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”

The Associated Press reports that:

The company, which has experienced an uptick instability and bugs in recent months after Elon Musk cut its staff sharply, said “Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Just last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

Already in November, engineers who left Twitter described for The Associated Press why they expect considerable unpleasantness for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco-based company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are apparently gone.

While they don’t anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could get very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.

https://downdetector.com/status/twitter/