Isolated thunderstorms for western St. Louis region Monday; more strong storms possible mid-week

ST. LOUIS– The western parts of the St. Louis metro area could see some isolated severe weather later Monday with another storm system bringing a risk to southern Missouri mid-week.

The storm system that brought a big snowfall to Colorado and rain to St. Louis over the weekend is still making its way east. Monday afternoon it will stir up the atmosphere and bringing warmer temperatures to areas like Sullivan and Festus.

The warmer air will also bring a shift in the wind pattern around 2 P.M. The temperature difference will create a spin in the atmosphere and could lead to isolated thunderstorms, hail, strong winds, and possibly a few small tornadoes. This is primarily along the Missouri River and I-70 corridor.

The next round of storms that will concern the Midwest is in California. It will arrive around Wednesday and will bring a more severe risk the further south you go.

Southern Missouri, Arkansas, and Alabama may see the highest chance for severe weather. However, depending on how the storm shifts, the St. Louis region could see more of an impact.