ISS releases space junk that will burn up in orbit

ST. LOUIS– A pallet of batteries is now floating in space after being discarded from the International Space Station last Thursday.
NASA says mission control in Houston had the Canadarm2 robotic arm release an external pallet loaded with old nickel-hydrogen batteries into Earth’s orbit.
The pallet is safely moving away from the station and will orbit Earth for two to four years before burning up harmlessly in the atmosphere.
The batteries were removed during previous spacewalks and replaced with newer lithium-ion batteries to continue powering the station’s systems.
Gizmodo reported the batteries weighed 2.9-tons, the most massive object it has ever jettisoned.