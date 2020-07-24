‘It is frustrating for everyone’ Rising cases may keep St. Louis County kids from classrooms this fall

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis Count Executive Dr. Sam Page answered some questions about COVID-19 and classrooms this fall during a press conference Friday morning. He says that the disturbing trend of rising cases may put in-class learning in jeopardy for many students.

Many area schools are scheduled to start in about four weeks. Page has asked parents to schools virtual options for their students whenever possible. But, the decision to have in-person class may not be up to parents if COVID-19 cases keep rising.

“We are not at the point today that I will say that it is certain but I can, just looking at this trend over the past few days, we will watch it through the weekend. As this trend is going it will be difficult for schools to have anything other than an all virtual curriculum,” said Page.

St. Louis County appears to be working on plans for the children of first-responders and front-line workers.

“We have to recognize that there will be students with special needs. There are children of first responders that need a plan. There are children of nurses, doctors, and other folks, that need to be on the front line. We need to find a way as a community to find a way to get those kids taken care of so their parents can help us,” said Page.

A mandate to wear masks in St. Louis County was put into place three weeks ago. They are still waiting to see results as they encourage everyone to wear a mask more often.

Coronavirus cases are rising, but not at a rate as high as the rest of the state. But, Page says that pressure from rising cases in the southern United States and the state of Missouri is also increasing the spread of the virus in St. Louis County.

“It is frustrating for everyone to be living in a pandemic which is a 100-year event. I mean, floods are frustrating, natural disasters are frustrating. We have to be focused on our goal. I feel bad for kids who may not be in school or may not have a full youth sports experience in school this fall. I have a son who is a very competitive in high school athlete. He will have a very different experience this fall,” said Page

Latest headlines: