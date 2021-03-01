It is the first day of spring and it feels like it!

ST. LOUIS – It is the meteorological first official day of spring and it will feel like it!
Expect a mild week. Clouds are clearing early Monday with temperatures starting in the 30s. The afternoon boasts sunshine with highs trying to reach that 50-degree mark. A lot of us will stay in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will dip below freezing Monday night.
Every day through the next seven is going to look and feel similar, but with a slight warming trend through mid-week. By Tuesday, highs will be in the low 50s, Wednesday upper 50s, and keeping with the 50s as the week closes out.