ST. LOUIS – An Italian priest’s live stream of a mass is going viral after he accidentally activated the live stream filters. The UPI is reporting the parish priest at Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in Salerno.

During the stream, you can see a helmet appear along with dumbells and even sunglasses. According to Paolo Longo’s Facebook page, it didn’t stop him from trying again. He has some more live streams posted.