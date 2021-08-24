‘It’s a preventable problem’ FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the first vaccine to go from emergency use authorization to full FDA approval.

The Biden administration is hopeful that full approval will change the minds of those who’ve been hesitant to get the shot.

The news comes as more companies are requiring employees to get the vaccine in order to return to work.

SSM says this is exciting news and people should get vaccinated.

“At this point in the pandemic, unlike any other, it’s a preventable problem. If you get a vaccine your path of illness will be much more mild,” said Ann Jose, SSM Saint Louis University Hospital.

As far as when Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be approved by the FDA, the doctor says it will take some more time because each trial is different.