It’s apple season, Eckert’s Family Farms announces new COVID -19 guidelines

Eckert’s Farms have announced plans for a safe start to the pick-your-own apple season.

The farms have a strict reservation-only system in place due to the pandemic. Time slots must be purchased in advance for the Belleville, Grafton, and Millstadt farms.

The Belleville and Grafton farms will offer apple picking starting Friday, August 21. The Millstadt farm opens on September 2.

To make reservations or for more information click here.

