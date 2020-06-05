It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

CLAYTON, Mo. - The first person to test positive for coronavirus in Missouri was three months ago in St. Louis County. Since then nearly 450 people have died and over 6,000 people have tested positive in the County.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that testing has now dramatically increased. They are now able to test around 1,200 people per day. There were 290 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri yesterday. That is a record number of new cases for the state. The reason for the high number is the number of tests being administered. The good news is that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths are down.