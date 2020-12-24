It’s ‘National Eggnog Day’!

**Embargo: Salt Lake City, UT** Ryan Roche drank a quart of eggnog in just 12 seconds, without taking a breath. The record for chugging eggnog previously held was 22 seconds.

ST. LOUIS – December 24 is not just the day before Christmas, its also National Egg Nog Day !

Eggnog is a sweet drink made with milk, cream, sugar, spices, and whipped eggs. And those looking to be even more festive sometimes add a splash of liquor. Many Americans add brandy, rum, whiskey, bourbon, or even vodka.

According to NationalDay.com, eggnog originated in East Anglia, England however some people argue it came from early medieval Britain.

No matter what theory you believe, it is believed eggnog was used to toast to good health and prosperity. So, like eating cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving, people either love it or hate it.

People have taken to social media platforms with pictures of the perfect way to celebrate National Eggnog Day!

