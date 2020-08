ST. LOUIS – Monday, August 10th marks ‘National Lazy Day’ – so feel free to hit snooze, stay in bed and procrastinate.

Not much is known about this annual holiday because researchers didn’t feel like working on the subject.

The top rule for ‘National Lazy Day’ is if you can’t reach it, you don’t need it.

For those who don’t want to identify as lazy, the word “relaxed” will also work.

The official exercise of this national day is diddly squats.