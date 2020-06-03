It’s not junk mail; how to replace prepaid stimulus card if you tossed it

ST. LOUIS – Still waiting for your stimulus payment, hopefully you didn’t toss it out in the mail. The AARP Fraud Watch Network joined FOX2 this morning to discuss the confusion over the prepaid debit cards sent out by the IRS.

The payments are coming in plain envelopes and some are suspicious of the unsolicited cards. The envelopes have the return address Money Network Cardholder Services from Metabank in Omaha, Nebraska. Some people have tossed them or even shredded them, thinking it’s junk mail.

The IRS says the prepaid bank cards are going to people they did not have bank account information for.

The card comes with instructions that ask you to call and give your personal information in order to activate the card. Some may be skeptical, but it is legit.

Also, if you throw it away, the bank can issue a new one. It will take about a week to get it replaced.

If you think you threw away the card and need to get a new one you can call this number: (800)240-8100.

If you have other questions about where your stimulus refund is, you can check out these sites: