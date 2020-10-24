It’s prescription drug take-back day

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up for the annual, national prescription drug take-back day. The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way of disposing of expired and unused prescription drugs.

The goal is to help people remove dangerous and controlled substances from your medicine cabinet. Check to see if you have any that are expired, unused, or no longer needed. Law enforcement officials can help you dispose of them in the right way in the hopes of keeping you and your family safe.

There are 12 different locations where you can drop off any unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The event officially runs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today.

You can find the locations here.