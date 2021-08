St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pauses after walking Detroit Tigers’ Casey Mize with the bases loaded during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS– Jack Flaherty’s third outing on the mound since returning from the injured list was an abbreviated one.

Flaherty left the game in the top of the third inning Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers after Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera hit back to back home runs to give Detroit a 4-0 lead.

https://t.co/iTstgYiLB0 Gameday showed the Grossman HR coming off an 87.7 MPH 4-seam FB and the Cabrera HR coming off a 79.2 MPH SL.



Average FB this year: 93.8 MPH

Average SL this year: 83.8 MPH https://t.co/G7EC1QYUcr — Kevin Wheeler (@KevinWheeler94) August 25, 2021

The team announced that Flaherty left with right shoulder tightness.

Daniel Ponce de Leon came in for relief.

Flaherty is 9-1 on the season.