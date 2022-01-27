Jack in the Box brings back ‘Taco Two’s-Day’ deal for 99 cents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Jack in the Box is putting its own twist on ‘Taco Tuesday’ by offering a new ‘Taco Two’s-Day’ promotion every Tuesday from now until April 20.

Jack in the Box says St. Louis taco fans can take a trip down memory lane and get two tacos for $0.99 again. This promotion is letting them savor the memory for a short time.

Customers can enjoy the classic two tacos, crafted with a crunch shell, two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce with an in-store order for just $0.99.

There are dozens of locations around St. Louis offering the promotion. You can find the locations on the Jack in the Box website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News