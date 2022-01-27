Jack in the Box brings back ‘Taco Two’s-Day’ deal for 99 cents

ST. LOUIS – Jack in the Box is putting its own twist on ‘Taco Tuesday’ by offering a new ‘Taco Two’s-Day’ promotion every Tuesday from now until April 20.

Jack in the Box says St. Louis taco fans can take a trip down memory lane and get two tacos for $0.99 again. This promotion is letting them savor the memory for a short time.

Customers can enjoy the classic two tacos, crafted with a crunch shell, two slices of American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce with an in-store order for just $0.99.

There are dozens of locations around St. Louis offering the promotion. You can find the locations on the Jack in the Box website.