Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A jack-knifed semi truck has caused all lanes but one of westbound Interstate 44 just past Interstate 270 to shut down.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Traffic is being diverted to the nearest exit.

Drivers to find an alternative route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Only one lane is getting by due to this jackknifed tractor trailer 44 WB west of 270 @FOX2now #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/EvMeCfs5VV — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) February 24, 2020