Jackson County will mandate face masks in public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A health official says Jackson County will require people to wear face masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas City Star reports Jackson County Health Director Bridgette Shaffer told legislators that the mandate will go into effect Wednesday. The decision comes just days after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Friday that the city would require all residents and visitors to wear masks in public, starting Monday.

The next day, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced a mask ordinance would go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.