ST. LOUIS – A man charged in the crash that took the legs of a teenage girl is due in court Friday for an arraignment hearing.

Daniel Riley, 21, is set to be arraigned in Division 25 around 10 a.m. Friday morning. An indictment charges Riley with five counts in the crash which left 17-year-old Jane Edmondson critically injured on Feb. 18.

Charges against Riley include three counts of assault, one of which is a felony, one count of armed criminal action and one count of driving without a license. Riley’s attorney, Dan Diemer, tells FOX 2 he will likley appear via video and will plead not guilty to all charges.

Edmondson, 17, was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament on Feb. 18. While walking around downtown St. Louis, a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Edmondson, and both of her legs have been amputated since the crash.

She was hospitalized in St. Louis for awhile following the crash, but she is now continuing with her recovery in Tennessee.

At the time of the crash, Riley was out on bond awaiting trial for armed robbery prior to the crash. The courts say he has since violated house arrest 51 times with no consequence.



Riley has been jailed without bond since the crash happened. After this morning’s arraignment, we’re told the case will be transferred to Division 11 and Judge Bryan Hettenbach, where the legal process will continue to unfold.