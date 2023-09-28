ST. LOUIS – A jury trial has been scheduled for Daniel Riley in connection with a February crash involving out-of-town teenager Janae Edmondson.

Riley’s jury trial is set to begin March 4, 2024, in downtown St. Louis, according to Missouri court records.

Riley will be tried on several charges in trial next year, including second-degree assault, armed criminal action, operating on a highway without a valid license and two counts of fourth-degree assault. He is accused in a February crash that led to significant injuries for Edmondson.

Before the crash, Edmondson was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. While walking around downtown St. Louis, Riley was reportedly speeding and failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Janae, and both of her legs were amputated after the collision.

Riley was out on bond for a pending robbery case, but violated house arrest conditions dozens of times leading up to the crash.

The case led to political pushback of former St. Louis Circuity Attorney Kim Gardner, who stepped down from office in May after multiple calls to resign. Edmondson, 17 years old at the time of the crash, has also filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis.

Riley pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in connection with the crash in April.

Video attached to the story is from July 22, 2023.