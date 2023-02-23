ST. LOUIS – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner are both planning to speak at separate news conferences Thursday afternoon.

Gardner is at risk of possibly being removed from office after a tragic situation last weekend involving an out-of-town teenage girl. Bailey issued an ultimatum Wednesday for Gardner to resign by noon Thursday of face removal due to the recent incident.

Bailey’s announcement is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Gardner’s announcement is planned for 2:30 p.m. FOX 2 will carry live streams of both news conferences on this story Thursday.

