ST. LOUIS – The parents of Janae Edmondson were inside a St. Louis courthouse Monday, just feet from the man accused of leaving their daughter with critical injuries.

A news camera was allowed inside the courtroom for Daniel Riley’s detention hearing, but the courts did not allow for the audio to be recorded.

FOX 2’s Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom for the hearing and reported that the Edmondson’s were emotional as they shared the difficulty of sharing with their daughter the extent of her injuries.

Her parents said Edmondson cried over the news and asked if she would ever walk or drive again. She also asked if the man responsible was behind bars, according to her parents.

Edmondson lost both her legs as a result of the crash. She was standing on a sidewalk with her family when the collision spilled off the road and struck her.

A big show of support for the Edmondson family has come in the form of a GoFundMe started by her volleyball club. As of Monday evening, the donations topped $600,000.

Her volleyball club in Tennessee has stated that it will be difficult to know the extent of support Edmondson will need. In addition to the GoFundMe account, the team is also accepting donations by mail at: MIDTN VBC, 1923 Ivy Glen Dr., Murfreesboro, TN, 37128.

Anyone wishing to donate other resources or offer prayers can submit a resource sheet created by Edmondson’s supporters.