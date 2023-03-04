ST. LOUIS – Two weeks after a life-changing tragedy, the family of Janae Edmondson is thanking the St. Louis community for its sustained support through tough times.

Edmondson, 17, was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament on Feb. 18. While walking around downtown St. Louis, a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Edmondson, and both of her legs have been amputated since the crash.

Janae’s parents, James and Francine Edmondson, shared the following statement with FOX 2 regarding the situation and her health:

“We would like to thank the St. Louis community for respecting our family and giving us the space and time needed to process this tragic event. As our daughter’s condition continues to improve, our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out, prayed for us, and donated to Janae’s recovery. The support that has been given has allowed us to solely focus on Janae’s health and our family, which has taken a heavy weight off our shoulders during this crucial time. We appreciate all the cards, gifts, and items that have been sent to Janae. We are uplifted by these supportive words and actions. We would also like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. We have witnessed moments during Janae’s stay that have allowed us to experience exceptional care from compassionate staff. You can’t repay people for those moments. We would also like to express our gratitude to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as well as St. Louis Union Station Hotel for their generous support and hospitality. A special thanks to the volleyball community as well, as they have been amazing in their support! We ask you to please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers, as our family has a long road ahead. Please keep praying for Janae’s physical and emotional healing.“

More than $700,000 has been raised to support Edmondson, who is alert and able to interact, but faces a long road to recovery.

In legal developments, the man accused in the crash, Daniel Riley, entered a not-guilty plea. Riley was out on bond awaiting trial for armed robbery prior to the crash. The courts say he has since violated house arrest 51 times with no consequence.

The situation has caused outrage at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office as calls mount for Kim Gardner to resign following the situation that unfolded last month. The Missouri Attorney General has filed paperwork and subpoenaed the St. Louis mayor in an effort to remove Gardner from office.