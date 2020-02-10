Janet Jackson coming to St. Louis this summer during her 'Black Diamond Tour'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Multi-platinum singer, songwriter Janet Jackson returns to the stage on her “Black Diamond Tour” featuring brand new music and a special performance of Rhythm Nation. She’s coming to Enterprise Center on Friday, July 31. Having sold over 100 million records, Janet Jackson is one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. She holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles charge by a female artist with 18. Jackson was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

