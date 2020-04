ST. LOUIS – Sunday NBA basketball stars Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal donated IMO’s pizza’s to Christian Hospital employees working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pizzas were part of the #STLStandUP initiative by Tatum, Beal and Imo’s Pizza to salute health workers battling coronavirus pandemic in the Metro Area.

Imo’s plans to deliver 1,000 pizzas to hospitals and healthcare facilities over the next few days.