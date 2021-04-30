Jayson Tatum makes Boston Celtics history with 60 point night in win over Spurs

BOSTON (AP) – Jaylen Brown hit a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining in overtime, Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points and the Boston Celtics rallied from a 32-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 143-140 on Friday night.
Tatum, whose previous career best was 53 points scored against Minnesota on April 9, scored 14 of the team’s 16 first quarter, had 21 in the fourth quarter, then added 10 in the overtime to cap the improbable comeback with a pair of free throws that sealed it with four seconds remaining.
Brown finished with 17 points, Marcus Smart had 10 points and 12 assists, and Aaron Nesmith had 16 points and six rebounds for Boston.
Tristan Thompson pulled down 15 rebounds and scored eight points for the Celtics, who moved a half-game up on idle Miami for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
According to ESPN, Tatum is the first player in Celtics franchise history to score more than 50 points in multiple games in a single season.