ST. LOUIS — The Mildred Thimes Foundation is celebrating 25 years of raising awareness about pancreatic cancer with a special Mother’s Day concert.

Legendary jazz vocalist Denise Thimes and friends will perform at the annual concert on Sunday, May 8, at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.

Thimes launched the Mildred Thimes Foundation, which is named in honor of her mother who died after battling pancreatic cancer.

“When I lost my mom, I could have stayed in bed, kept the covers over my head on Mother’s Day — not wanting to celebrate it, not wanting to do anything, not wanting to go anywhere,” said Thimes. “So we really, really do this event for those who this may be the first time, your first Mother’s Day, that you’re without your mom. So, we encourage those people to come on out and celebrate the life of their moms.”

During the concert, Thimes will perform a tribute to the late great singer and songwriter Phyllis Hyman.

A lavish buffet dinner starts at 3:00 p.m. followed by the concert at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at MetroTix. For more information, click here.