Jeff Burton of 105.7’s The Rizzuto Show diagnosed with prostate cancer

ST. LOUIS – Jeff Burton from The Rizzuto Show on 105.7 The Point announced on Monday’s show that he has prostate cancer.

“His doctors say this is 100% treatable, and we know Jeff’s a tough dude and will get through this,” the radio station said.

In true Rizzuto Show fashion, the announcement was made on air in a humorous way. Another member of the show Tony Patrico fought kidney cancer in 2020, so Burton said that he wanted some of the same attention.

“So I was very very very upset that Tony got all that attention for cancer, so I decided to go ahead and get some cancer,” Burton said.

His diagnosis was confirmed on Friday. He said he will start chemotherapy next week.

If you’d like to send an encouraging message to Burton, make a post on social media using #GetWellBurton.